EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office's "Rx4 Safety" prescription drug initiative with other area law enforcement agencies continues to work in brilliant fashion.

Tuesday, July 11, 2017, deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office made their sixth drop off in regard to the Rx4 Safety prescription drug initiative.

Sheriff John D. Lakin, in partnership with all the police chiefs of Madison County, in this sixth collection, have collected just over 1,200 pounds of prescription and over-the-counter medications.

These medications have been disposed of at a federally regulated location, approved by the E.P.A. (Environmental Protection Agency). Since implementation of the Rx4 Safety program in April 2015, the Sheriff’s Office has disposed of nearly 7,700 pounds of medication.

This is a collective effort, between the community and law enforcement, to protect the environment from the improper disposal of medications/drugs and also to keep our prescription medications from being ingested accidentally, stolen, or misused.

Secured drop off bins are located at the following police departments: Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, and Wood River. These bins were provided by CVS Pharmacy, Republic Waste and the American Water Company.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The outstanding part of this initiative is that these drop off locations are available to the citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Sheriff Lakin said. "Citizens don’t have to wait for a specific date to get these items out of their homes."

These are the items Rx4 Safety CAN accept:

Any over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and any unidentified pills.

These are the items Rx4 Safety CANNOT accept:

Oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and sharps or needles.

For more information regarding the Rx4 Safety program, contact Jaimie Linton, Administrator of Business Affairs for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 296-4850.

More like this: