EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said Friday there will be extra deputies on duty patrolling the streets over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Chestnut Health Systems and hopes the proactive enforcement will keep citizens and offenders safer by aggressively enforcing driving under the influence and other alcohol-related crimes.

“The end of the school year is often associated with high school graduation parties,” Lakin said. “These events bring young adults in contact with alcoholic beverages, which can have fatal consequences. Parents should make their children aware of the consequences associated with consuming alcoholic beverages under the age of 21. The criminal and statutory offenses lead to embarrassment and financial burdens that are preventable.”

Sheriff Lakin said please be aware that the Sheriff’s Office will have extra deputies on duty this holiday weekend to help prevent a potential fatal traffic crash or other horrific events.

“Please contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the numbers below if you are aware of any underage drinking, illegal drug use or any other criminal activity taking place in the Madison County area.

Sheriff’s Office Phone numbers are:

Dispatch (618) 692-4433

Investigations (618) 296-4820

Anonymous Tip Line (618) 296-3000

Administrative (618) 692-6087

