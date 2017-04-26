GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in identifying a suspect or suspects in multiple television thefts from a retail establishment in Godfrey.

The subject(s) in the images are persons of interest in multiple television thefts.

"It is unknown if the subjects in the images are one in the same or two different persons," the sheriff's office said in a release. "In one incident the subject fled the store after stealing a television and entered the blue in color four-door passenger car.

"In the second incident, the subject fled after stealing a television entering and fleeing the area in a pearl white Cadillac SUV. The subject in the second image told clerks when confronted that he was from Missouri.

"Anyone having any information as to the identity of the subject or subjects is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, either by Facebook message or via one of the following numbers:

Article continues after sponsor message 618-692-4433 Dispatch Center

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line

