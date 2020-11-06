Madison County Sheriff's Office Responds To Three-Vehicle Crash On Godfrey Road Friday Night, One Seriously Injured
GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 6600 block of Godfrey Road in front of Walmart on Friday night.
Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said one injury appears to be serious and the victim was taken to a local hospital.
An accident reconstruction unit was called to the scene.