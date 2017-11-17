BETHALTO - At 9:41 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person. The person is Deborah L. Edminster, otherwise known as "Deb," of the 200 block of Maple Drive in Bethalto. Edminister is 52 years old, 5-foot-5, 220 pounds with blue eyes, brown hair with dyed blond tips.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said Edminster was last seen at home at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Edminster moved to Bethalto from the State of Washington in 2016 and has very few local friends. She last had phone known contact with an out of state associate on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Edminster reportedly rarely leaves her home due to medical ailments that she suffers from. At this point in time there is no evidence to suggest foul play in Edminster’s disappearance, but that fact that she hasn’t been in contact with her friends and/or family creates cause for concern.

Edminster’s gold in color 2006 Jeep Cherokee, bearing Washington State Registration AWU1550 is also missing, along with her favorite light purple and white plaid flannel shirt. She commonly wears blue jeans and black tennis shoes, with black socks. Edminster is not believed to have much money and there has been no activity on her cellular phone since her disappearance.

A photograph of Edminster is attached for publication as is a photo of a Jeep that is very similar in appearance to Edminster’s.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Edminster, her vehicle, or who has information related to her disappearance, is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

Main Dispatch: (618) 692-4433

Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000



