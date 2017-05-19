GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office in Godfrey reports not a lot of calls for storm damage this morning, but a single vehicle motorcycle accident crash did occur overnight on the Great River Road.

Will Dimitroff of Madison County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle crash was fatal and no identity has been released at this time.

"The River Road was closed for a few hours for investigation," Dimitroff said.

There was no word from the sheriff's office on cause in the accident.

More will be released as information is provided...

