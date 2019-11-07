GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working on a series of break-ins in the Godfrey areas of Surrey Court, West Delmar and Pierce Lane vicinities Wednesday night. There were also two cars stolen in that area, Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

“I don’t have an exact number of the car break-ins yet but there were several,” he said in that area. “Our investigators are still on the scene. There were two vehicles taken.”

Capt. Dimitroff said this is a reminder of the importance of locking cars and making sure keys are not in the car in general.

“We have experienced some vehicle burglaries the past several weeks in Madison County,” he said in issuing the warning reminder to residents to lock their vehicles.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

