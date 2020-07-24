Madison County Sheriff's Office Issues Warning About Scams Circulating In Area
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office sent out a warning on Thursday that several Illinois Department of Employment Security scams are circulating.
The Sheriff's Office sent out a copy of a document that people should check before doing anything:
If you received something like this in the mail you should:
Complete a credit check through one of the three major credit bureaus:
Trans Union
Esperian
Equifax
Contact the Illinois Dept. Of Employment Security (IDES)
1-800-814-0513
The Sheriff's Office added: "It is not necessary to make a police report unless your credit report reveals additional evidence of identity theft or monetary loss."
