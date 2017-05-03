ROSEWOOD HEIGHTS - Over the past two days, at least half a dozen car burglaries have taken place in Rosewood Heights and Cottage Hills.

Captain Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said that number is not a surprisingly high one, with the sheriff's office currently reporting just over 50 such break-ins already in 2017. Dixon said the two rashes of car break-ins, while close in proximity, may not be directly related either. He said as many as four cars were burglarized on May 1 on Ninth and 10th Streets in Cottage Hills, and at least two vehicles were targeted in the early morning hours of May 2 on Forest Drive in Rosewood Heights.

"There are weeks where we've had as many as 20," Dixon said. "Kids call it car-hopping. They steal change from the cars. When people have other valuables out there such as laptops and iPhones, they make take those as well. One of our biggest concerns is guns being stolen from unlocked cars. It is very dangerous, and a lot more common than most people think."

As much as $700 was stolen from vehicles during this week's rash of burglaries. Dixon said cigarettes, a lighter and a pair of sunglasses were also listed among the stolen items. He said people are advised to lock their vehicles, and he discouraged people from leaving valuables - especially firearms - visible in their vehicles.

"We all have the right to feel secure in our cars, and with our property, but people should still lock their doors," Dixon said.

Cars with unlocked doors and less valuables may have also been targeted, Dixon said. He said when police investigate a string of burglaries in targeted neighborhoods, many people who were victimized may not call police or even notice what is missing. Dixon said sometimes culprits take meager amounts, like change from the car's cup holders.

Locking doors, however, could be the simple fix to this issue, Dixon said. He said would-be burglars do not want to risk breaking windows, due to the amount of noise it would cause.

"They walk down the street around two or three in the morning and quietly open the doors of unlocked cars," Dixon said. "They're careful not to slam them too."

Fortunately, Dixon said many of the suspects in these cases are apprehended within weeks of the incident. He said this sort of crime is often habitual, adding the more someone does it, the more likely they are to be apprehended.

