LIVINGSTON - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Olive Fire, and Hamel EMS responded to a serious crash at 7:38 p.m. Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Drive and Rodenburg Street in Livingston for a report of a rollover accident with entrapment. The accident later resulted in one fatality.

There were three other occupants in the vehicle and they suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but one was of the victims was taken via helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said the sheriff’s office continues to investigate the accident and because there are juveniles involved, they are not releasing any names at this time.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

