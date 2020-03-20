Madison County Sheriff's Office Disputes False Post Being Shared on Social Media About Lockdown
March 20, 2020 10:24 AM
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared information Thursday afternoon that a post being shared says there is a lockdown in Madison County and stressed this, for now, is false, it is in another state.
"The post is for Madison County in Indiana," the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Edwardsville said. "Please check your sources before sharing, it incites panic."
