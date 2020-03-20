Madison County Sheriff's Office Disputes False Post Being Shared on Social Media About Lockdown Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office shared information Thursday afternoon that a post being shared says there is a lockdown in Madison County and stressed this, for now, is false, it is in another state. Article continues after sponsor message "The post is for Madison County in Indiana," the Madison County Sheriff's Office in Edwardsville said. "Please check your sources before sharing, it incites panic." More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending