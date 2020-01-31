Below are the links to the vehicle burglaries in the Madison County area.

Jersey County/ Godfrey Area

https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff/videos/121406209182177/

Jersey County/ Godfrey Area

https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff/videos/465995047636696/

Granite City Area

https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff/videos/482036655811657/

Granite City Area

https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff/videos/2613452922057656/

Prairietown area

https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff/videos/1325712664282339/

Prairietown area

https://www.facebook.com/madisoncountyilsheriff/videos/184475952638007/

EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeing a recent trend with increased burglaries to motor vehicles throughout the county and other surrounding jurisdictions to include neighboring counties.

The public is reminded to secure all vehicles and doors. Also, ensure that all video surveillance systems are recording and/or notify law enforcement of any suspicious activity or criminal activity caught on the video. The surrounding areas that have primarily been affected and are seeing an influx of vehicle burglaries within the jurisdiction of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are Prairietown, Godfrey, and Granite City area.

The Bethalto Police recently posted information about the increase in vehicle burglaries on its Facebook page. Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said he is glad the subject is getting the attention it is and commended the countywide law enforcement effort.

He also encouraged residents to make sure their motor vehicles are locked when they aren't in them and for anyone who sees suspicious behavior to contact their local law enforcement.

Attached are some videos of the suspects within recent days that were captured on home video equipment. The below video pertains to the Granite City area. Anyone having information as to the identity of the individual(s) is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-692-4433.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

