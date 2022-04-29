EDWARDSVILLE - A Life-Saving Award was presented to Correctional Officer Michael Wallendorff last week during the monthly Madison County Board Meeting.

Major Jeff Connor of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, told the story involved in the award: "In February of 2020, Deputy Wallendorff, performed CPR on an inmate after the inmate was found unresponsive. CPR was performed for approximately six minutes until EMS personnel arrived on scene.

"The inmate was transported to a local hospital and made a recovery. Hospital staff advised the inmate survived because of the CPR performed within the jail."

Connor continued and said: "We thank Deputy Wallendorf for his service and commend him for this life-saving action! Great job!"