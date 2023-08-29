Madison County Sheriff's Deputy Johnson is Top Gun Award Winner At SWIC Police Academy
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office released information today that Deputy Blake Johnson graduated from the SWIC Police Academy last Friday with an incredible score of 498 out of 500.
Chambers won the Top Gun Award out of his class.
"Deputy Johnson will begin field training this week and we wish him a successful career," the sheriff's office said in a statement about his prestigious academy graduation honor.