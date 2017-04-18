COTTAGE HILLS - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office quickly and without incident defused what could have been a serious situation after a call came out at 11:43 p.m., Saturday, April 15, of a an alleged armed robbery at Doc Holliday’s Saloon & Steakhouse, 308 W. MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills.

“Our deputies got a 911 call of an armed robbery in progress at Doc Holliday’s and were told the man inside was armed with a knife,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kris Tharp said. “Deputies responded in two minutes. A Madison County deputy observed a vehicle fleeing the scene and without any incident stopped the person a short distance away from Doc Holliday's.”

The man charged was Jeremy J. Crawford, 38, of East Alton, with attempted armed robbery on Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office and a bond of $80,000 was issued in the case, Lt. Tharp said.

Lt. Tharp said Madison County Deputy Eric Schellhardt was to be commended for his valiant effort and the other deputies at the scene did an outstanding job of investigating and finding out information at the club.

“The deputies knew the situation involved a weapon and was a dangerous situation,” he said. “Their quick responses and awareness to recognize the suspect and quick actions was telling of our officers. It could have been a very bad situation without the officers. This is just an indication of what our officers are doing every day of the year.”