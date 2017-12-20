GODFREY - Madison County Sheriff's deputies are on the scene Wednesday morning of Reliance Bank, located at 2210 Godfrey Road for a robbery.

Scanner traffic indicated the bank was robbed shortly after 10 a.m. by a black male who escaped. It is unknown at this time whether or not the suspect presented a weapon.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office confirmed the bank had been robbed and investigators were looking for a black male who fled the scene. A representative from that office said more details would be forthcoming as investigators got to the scene.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene to aid in the search for the suspect. Madison County Sheriff John Lakin arrived on the scene just after 11 a.m. to assist in the probe.

