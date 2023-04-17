GRANITE CITY - Sunday evening, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were in the area of Route 3, near Granite City, as a nearby License Plate Reader just alerted law enforcement of a stolen Kia was in the area. Deputies then began searching the area for the stolen vehicle. Then, just before 11 p.m., Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Buena Dr., unincorporated Granite City, regarding an armed Vehicle Hijacking that had just occurred.

Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff Marcos Pulido said the following: "Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was followed from St. Louis, to the 5100 block of Buena Drive. As she was in the process parking her purple Dodge Charger, she was approached by a male who was armed with what appeared to be a rifle. The suspect pointed the rifle at the victim, stole personal property and the Purple Dodge Charger. The stolen vehicle then left the area, followed by a blue vehicle. No physical injuries were reported.

"While several Deputies were responding to this area, they observed both the purple Dodge Charger and the blue vehicle, traveling on Nameoki Road. Madison County Deputies, assisted by area police departments began pursuing both vehicles. Both vehicles began fleeing to different locations, but the Deputies and area police department continued to pursue.

"The suspect in the stolen purple Dodge Charger has temporarily eluded apprehension, but that vehicle was recovered in the area of Fairmont City."

Pulido said the suspect in the blue vehicle was pursued into the city of Madison, where the suspect fled on foot.

"That suspect, who threw a handgun, was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. The handgun was located," the chief deputy said. "The suspect, a juvenile, was later transported to the Madison County Detention Center.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force continues to investigate.

