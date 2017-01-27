Madison County Sheriff's Department seeks info involving theft at Godfrey Walmart
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office issued a request today for the public's assistance in identifying suspects in connection with a retail theft that occurred at the Godfrey Walmart on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
The sheriff's department said the retail theft involved over $1,000 in electronic-related merchandise stolen during the event.
The Madison County Sheriff's Department has provided images above of the suspects while in Walmart on Jan. 24.
Anyone having information related to this event or the subjects may message the Sheriff’s Office via Facebook or contact us at one of the following:
(618) 692-4433 (Dispatch Center)
(618) 296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)
The individuals pictured are to be presumed innocent of all crimes at this point, and are simply being sought for questioning in connection with the event.