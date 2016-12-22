EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a release Wednesday asking for assistance in the investigation of Jeremy Mitchell.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying the rightful owner of cuff links recovered in the Jeremy Mitchell investigation, Capt. Mike Dixon said.

“Much of the property noted in the initial release has been identified and linked back to residential burglaries that occurred in Madison, St. Clair and St. Louis Counties,” he said in the release. “The attached image is of two different types of cuff links recovered during the investigation that have yet to be identified by their rightful owner.

“If you know anyone having the initials "RJW" who was the victim of a theft or burglary in the St. Louis Region please let us know.”

Anyone with any information should contact (618) 692-4433 and ask for Capt. Dixon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department reported on Dec. 13 that Jeremy A. Mitchell, 19, of the 700 block of St. Clair Avenue, Collinsville, was charged with two counts of Residential Burglary, three counts of Burglary, one count of Threatening A Public Official and one count of Possession Of A Controlled Substance at the time.

Mitchell was charged with the various counts at the Madison County Circuit Court.

At 7:14 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2016, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City. Deputies made contact with Mitchell, who was the only occupant of the reported suspicious vehicle. Mitchell refused to cooperate with the deputies and fled in the vehicle.

Mitchell crashed the vehicle into a nearby ditch and fled on foot. Deputies apprehended him after a short foot pursuit. He made threats to kill the deputies involved in his arrest and was in possession of heroin at the time of the encounter, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said.

