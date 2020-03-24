EDWARDSVILLE - As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to impact the United States, phone scammers have seized the opportunity to prey on individuals.
The following are tips to help you protect yourself from scams, including coronavirus scams:

*Do not respond to calls or texts from unknown numbers, or any others that appear suspicious.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.


*Never share your personal or financial information via email, text messages, or over the phone.

Article continues after sponsor message


*Be cautious if you’re being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately.


*Scammers often spoof phone numbers to trick you into answering or responding. Remember that government agencies will never call you to ask for personal information or money.


*Do not click any links in a text message. If a friend sends you a text with a suspicious link that seems out of character, call them to make sure they weren't hacked.


*Always check on a charity (for example, by calling or looking at its actual website) before donating.

More like this:

Comptroller Susana Mendoza Urges The Public To Watch Out For Tax Related Scams
Mar 10, 2025
Triad Teacher Charged With Grooming, Misconduct, More
Apr 7, 2025
Weird, Authentic, Important: Alton Art Expo Gears Up to Help Centerstone and Connect Artists
Mar 19, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Offers Valentine's Day Tips To Prevent Romance Scams
Feb 14, 2025
IDOT, ISP: ‘Don’t Drive Distracted. Eyes Forward.’
Apr 8, 2025

 