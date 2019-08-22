EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County wants to help residents “e-rase” their e-waste.

Madison County Planning and Development is collaborating with the City of Alton and CJD-Ecycling, an Edwardsville recycling company, to host an e-waste recycling event. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Alton Public Works Facility, at No. 2 Emma L. Kaus Lane, Alton.

Residents can bring old computers and accessories, cell phones, iPad, DVD players, VCRs, small appliances, washers, dryers, dishwashers, air conditioners and more.

“Pretty much anything with a cord can be dropped off to be recycled,” Andi Yancey, sustainability coordinator with Planning and Development, said. “The event allows people to dispose of recyclable electronics at no cost and keep items out of the landfill.”

All items, including older-model CRT televisions, are free of charge for residents to recycle during the drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Items not allowed include light bulbs, paint, hazardous waste, business and contractor waste, batteries, oils, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, oxygen tanks, DVDs, VHSs, CDs, or cassette tapes, transformers or ballasts, and devices containing mercury including smoke detectors.

Registration for the event is required. Those not pre-registered will be turned away to avoid lengthy wait-times. Register at https://recycleresponsibly.as.me.

The collection event is open to all Madison County residents.

This marks the third recycling event put on by Madison County this year — the first in Grantfork and the second in Collinsville.

“We make sure to hold the events throughout the county so that residents have an opportunity to dispose of items closer to where they live,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The collection is part of Planning and Development’s regular programming to provide residents with comprehensive waste-disposal and recycling services. For more information about residential waste services offered, visit www.Madisoncountyplanning.com.

More like this: