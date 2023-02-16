EDWARDSVILLE — A Worden resident is replacing the seat of Madison County Board member William “Bill” Meyer who died in early January.

Chairman Kurt Prenzler recommended Frank Dickerson as Meyer’s replacement for District 3, after interviewing more than 10 people for the position. The board unanimously approve Dickerson to replace Meyer, who died on Jan. 6.

“Bill Meyer did a great job in keeping in touch with the villages, townships and citizens in his district,” Prenzler said. “That was a key consideration as I interviewed everyone for this position.”

Prenzler said Meyer’s district is unique, the largest geographical district, encompassing six townships — Leef, Alhambra, New Douglas, Omphgent, Hamel and Olive — and seven towns — Hamel, Alhambra, Prairetown, New Douglas, Livingston, Williamson and Worden.

Dickerson is a lifelong resident of Madison County and moved to Worden in 1996. He served two terms as village president of Worden from 2005 to 2013 and prior to that he served as a village trustee for one term.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dickerson is a graduate of Lewis and Clark Community College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in production and operations management.

He is currently the purchasing manager for icon Mechanical in Granite City.

“I am excited to represent District 3,” Dickerson said. “I enjoy helping people and building common goals with my constituents. I take pride in being part of the communities I serve and do the same at work with every project I encounter.”

Board member Mick Madison of Bethalto and chairman pro-tem said he felt Dickerson was an excellent pick for the position.

“I believe Bill Meyer would approve,” Madison said.

More like this: