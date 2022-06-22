Madison County School Safety Summit

MADISON - As a follow-up to the recent School Safety Summit held by Madison County Regional Office of Education #41 in conjunction with the Madison County State’s Attorney, The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and Madison County Mental Health, Regional Superintendent Rob Werden is providing this list of action items and future goals.

The summit provided valuable insights regarding the ongoing collaboration that already exists between local school districts and law enforcement. We were pleased with the level of interaction and planning that has been taking place well before this summit. As an actionable item, ROE #41 will host semi-annual meetings between all participants. “We also plan to facilitate increased collaboration between law enforcement and all schools who might be in need of assistance”, Werden said.

Another outcome of the School Safety Summit was the sharing of resources related to both safety and mental health. To ensure all public and private school districts have access to the most current resources, ROE #41 will develop a resource list. The creation of such a fluid document would allow for ongoing updates.

The Madison County Mental Health Department is already supporting school districts through grant funds which allow the integration of various mental health providers to engage with schools for addiction intervention and prevention which also includes resources for depression and anxiety. The Mental Health Department is working to expand the roles of those providers to have a greater focus on expanded mental health-related topics to address the increase of mental health-related issues within the schools. They are also working to change negative perceptions regarding individuals suffering from mental health issues. Their message focuses on changing the perception of mental health needs from awareness to acceptance and support. Werden added, “I do feel like the stigma surrounding mental health is slowly starting to melt away as more people are seeking and receiving help and services, which is a step in the right direction.”

Currently, in Madison County, there is an existing Youth Advisory Board. As a result of the Safe Schools Summit, ROE #41 is proposing the focus of that group be expanded from specifically health to also include mental health. Our students are often one of our greatest resources when striving to meet student needs. They are in the halls and have access to social media posts that many adults do not. Utilizing their insights could be essential in avoiding a future crisis. There is infinite potential to develop collaborative groups of youth across districts and schools.

Many schools and districts communicated there is a need for student trainings related to mental health and crisis situations. School districts already engage in comprehensive trainings for their faculty and staff, however, there are limited options for student-related training. Madison County Regional Office of Education will work with all stakeholders to investigate options for bringing increased awareness to our students regarding how to avoid a crisis situation and how to respond in the event one occurs.

Finally, the Safe Schools Summit allowed schools and law enforcement to make the public aware of new requirements including having information for the National Suicide Hotline as well as Safe 2 Help Illinois placed on the backs of school ID’s. “It was impressive to see everyone in the room working together to learn from one another”, Werden added. All in attendance agreed that telling is not tattling, it is preventing and protecting. Whether a parent, student, or community member, it is essential for everyone to remember if you see something, say something!

