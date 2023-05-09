MADISON COUNTY – Want to help young students sharpen their reading

skills over the summer? Provide a safe, supervised place for kids to go after school? Help send a child to summer camp? It’s as simple as stopping for coffee or dining out.

Salvation Army Week will kick-off with a “Dine to Donate” program on Monday, May 15, and will continue through Sunday, May 21. Seven area businesses will donate a generous percentage of their proceeds to the organization on a designated day. Funds received will help youth in our area through the After School Program, Summer Reading Program and summer camps.

Participating establishments include:

Monday, May 15 Scooters (Godfrey and Glen Carbon locations)

Tuesday, May 16 Martin’s Tunes and Eats in Wood River

Wednesday, May 17 Brown Bag Bistro in Alton

Thursday, May 18 Santino’s in Alton

Friday, May 19 Josephine’s Tea Room in Godfrey

Saturday, May 20 My Just Desserts in Alton

Sunday, May 21 Bakers & Hale in Godfrey

The Salvation Army said it is extremely grateful to these generous businesses for their support and encourages members of the community to patronize these establishments during Salvation Army Week.

