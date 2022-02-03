This is a look the highway near Hamel around 4 p.m. The roads around the region are snow-packed and IDOT will be out this evening clearing.

COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois State Police and Illinois Department of Transportation are urging motorists to be safe on the highways and roads if they are traveling Thursday afternoon.

IDOT stressed that those operating the plows have a limited field of view and driving too close can result in a crash.

“Give them room and let them work!” ISP said.

IDOT and other local crews will be busy into the evening and Friday morning hours clearing the highways and roads. Residents are encouraged to stay home if possible. Many businesses are closed today and if not closed will close early Thursday evening.

A winter storm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

There was an abundance of snow in front of Metro Community Church on Thursday afternoon.

