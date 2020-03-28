Madison County Reports Two New Cases of Coronavirus
March 28, 2020 5:52 PM March 30, 2020 2:48 AM
Listen to the story
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County reported two new cases of coronavirus on Saturday.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
The two cases announced Saturday brings the total COVID-19 cases in Madison County to 10 cases.
St. Clair County reports nine new cases, moving the mark to 24 and has had one death.
More like this: