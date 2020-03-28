Madison County Reports Two New Cases of Coronavirus Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County reported two new cases of coronavirus on Saturday. Article continues after sponsor message The two cases announced Saturday brings the total COVID-19 cases in Madison County to 10 cases. St. Clair County reports nine new cases, moving the mark to 24 and has had one death. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending