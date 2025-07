SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced two new COVID-19 deaths in Madison County on Friday. In Madison County, there was a reported COVID-19 death of a male in his 60s and female in her 90s.

From Thursday to Friday, IDPH announced there were more than 51,000 COVID-19 tests in the state.

Friday, August 21

Public Health Officials Announce 2,208 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease, including 24 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 2 males 40s, 2 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s,1 female 80s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s - Iroquois County: 1 male 80s - Knox County: 1 female 80s - Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s - LaSalle County: 1 female 70s - Macon County: 1 female 80s - Madison County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s - Mason County: 1 male 50s - Perry County: 1 male 90s - Rock Island County: 1 female 80s - Sangamon County: 1 female 90s - Will County: 1 male 60s - Williamson County: 1 male 70s

Thursday, August 20, 2020

Public Health Officials Announce 1,832 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 male 50s - Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 2 males 90s - DeWitt County: 1 male 80s - DuPage County: 1 male 70s - Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s - Kane County: 1 male 80s - Lake County: 1 male 60s - LaSalle County: 1 female 90s - Madison County: 1 male 90s - Montgomery County: 1 female 90s - Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s - Peoria County: 1 female 80s - Perry County: 1 female 80s - Richland County: 1 male 80s - Rock Island County: 1 male 90s - St. Clair County: 1 male 60s - Whiteside County: 1 male 90s - Williamson County: 1 female 50s - Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

Wednesday, August 19

Public Health Officials Announce 2,295 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease, including 25 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s - DeKalb County: 1 female 80s - Jefferson County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s - Knox County: 1 female 80s - LaSalle County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - Madison County: 1 female 80s - Morgan County: 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s - St. Clair County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 70s - Wabash County: 1 female 60s - Will County: 1 male 60s

Tuesday, August 18

Public Health Officials Announce 1,740 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 2 males 90s - DuPage County: 1 female 70s - Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 unknown 90s - Kane County: 1 male 80s - Kankakee County: 1 male 80s - Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s - LaSalle County: 1 female 70s - Madison County: 1 male 80s - Morgan County: 1male 90s - Perry County: 1 male 80s - Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s - St. Clair County: 1 male 60s - Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 100

Monday, August 17

Public Health Officials Announce 1,773 New Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Disease, including 12 additional confirmed deaths.

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s - Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s - Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s - LaSalle County: 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s - McLean County: 1 female 60s - Rock Island County: 1 female 100 - Wabash County: 1 female 60s - Winnebago County: 1 female 90s.

All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

