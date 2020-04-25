EDWARDSVILLE - The latest breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County shows 277 positive cases as of Friday afternoon and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.

Madison County has had a total of 70 hospitalizations and 82 recovered from COVID-19.

Edwardsville has 75 positive COVID-19 tests, followed by Granite City with 42 and Alton with 40.

The remaining city by city positive COVID-19 list is as follows:

Glen Carbon - 22

Collinsville - 19

Madison - 10

Troy - 10

Wood River - 9

Highland - 9

East Alton - 8

Godfrey - 8

Bethalto - 7

St. Clair County has 350 positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. Macoupin County has 25 positive coronavirus cases, followed by Jersey with 12, Greene wiht 2 and Calhoun with 1.

The state of Illinois has 39,658 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,795 deaths with 189,632 tests.

