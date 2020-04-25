Madison County Reports 277 Positive Cases of COVID-19, St. Clair County has 350 Cases
EDWARDSVILLE - The latest breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County shows 277 positive cases as of Friday afternoon and 16 coronavirus-related deaths.
Madison County has had a total of 70 hospitalizations and 82 recovered from COVID-19.
Edwardsville has 75 positive COVID-19 tests, followed by Granite City with 42 and Alton with 40.
The remaining city by city positive COVID-19 list is as follows:
Glen Carbon - 22
Collinsville - 19
Madison - 10
Troy - 10
Wood River - 9
Highland - 9
East Alton - 8
Godfrey - 8
Bethalto - 7
St. Clair County has 350 positive COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths. Macoupin County has 25 positive coronavirus cases, followed by Jersey with 12, Greene wiht 2 and Calhoun with 1.
The state of Illinois has 39,658 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,795 deaths with 189,632 tests.
