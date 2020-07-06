SPRINGFIELD - Madison County announced in its Sunday, July 5, 2020, update it has 27 new positive cases of COVID, and 1,032 total confirmed positive cases. A total of 69 lives have been lost in Madison County. A total of 19,947 have been tested in Madison County.

Macoupin County has 52 total COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths, Jersey has 35 total cases and one death, Greene County has 9 cases and Calhoun has 1 case. St. Clair County has 1,906 total cases and 136 deaths.

Alton has 175 confirmed total COVID-19 cases since recording began in late March, followed by Granite City with 171 cases, Edwardsville with 146 cases, Collinsville with 136 cases, Glen Carbon with 91 cases, Godfrey with 50 cases, Madison with 49 cases, Bethalto with 43 cases, Troy with 36 cases, Wood River with 30 cases, Highland with 23 cases and East Alton with 17 cases.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced 614 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 6 additional confirmed deaths.

- Champaign County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 2 male 60s, 1 female 80s

- DeKalb County: 1 female 90

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,134 specimens for a total of 1,782,840. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 29 -July 5 is 2.6%.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. See CDC definition of a probable case on its website. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

