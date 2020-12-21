EDWARDSVILLE - The Public Defender’s Office represents those who cannot afford private attorneys. Our office gets to see and be in the homes of a good majority of those who are less fortunate living within Madison County. We felt compelled to sponsor and lift up the Collinsville Food Pantry as they are struggling during these times. We have reached out to the local community for donations and would like to bring awareness to food pantries during this holiday season.

This year the Madison County Public Defender Office located at 157 N. Main St. Suite 397 Edwardsville, IL 62025 sponsored the Collinsville Food Pantry located at 201 E. Church St. Collinsville, IL 62234. We have completed our food drive but would also like to bring awareness to families who have been affected due to the current pandemic on where they can find the resources they might need for assistance this year. In addition, we would like to further our efforts with this food drive to more viewers if they would like to participate in donating to the Collinsville Food Pantry that serves over 30 communities in Madison County and the Metro East.

The Madison County Food Drive started on Dec 7th 2020 and ended Dec 18th 2020. We would like to announce that within two weeks’ time this community raised over two thousand dollars. To be exact this drive raised $2,182 in the span of two weeks. We would like to further our efforts with the help of the media to bring attention to local food pantries and how to donate during the holiday season. Donations can be made online at https://collinsvillefoodpantry.org/ or checks can be made payable to the Collinsville Food Pantry and sent by mail.

This pantry has been impacted severely due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. After speaking with Micaela Rodriguez who is the manager for the Collinsville Food Pantry, she informed our office that her usual network of staff moreover volunteers has been cut down to 10 people or fewer. The previous years they were flush with well over 100 volunteers. Also due to the lack of staff and the current CDC guidelines for proper safety, they can no longer take in donated food from outside providers. The national institute of health warns that Covid-19 can last up to 3 days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces. With the lack of storage space and lack of staffing for this facility, they could no longer keep up with incoming outside food and sanitation guidelines.

Our office decided it would be best to offer them financial help as they can get wholesale deals and buy in bulk within their networks along with buying items that would evenly distribute all the essential produce a family would need. We would like to get that information out to the public as much as possible because other food pantries may be having this same problem.

The Collinsville Food Pantry is a not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) organization and all donations are tax-deductible. For donations, please make the checks payable out to the Collinsville Food Pantry.

