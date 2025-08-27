MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Coroner’s Office announced the promotion of Senior Investigator Kelsey Jones, recognizing her years of dedicated service and commitment to the community.

Jones, who has been with the office since 2013, has been praised for her investigative expertise and advocacy for victims and their families.

Article continues after sponsor message

The office described Jones as “an invaluable part of our team” and noted that her promotion reflects her outstanding contributions.

Officials expressed pride in having Jones as a key member of their staff.