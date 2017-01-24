Madison County Project Homeless event provides free flu shots Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - Amy Bohn, a parish nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital, gives a free flu shot to one of the visitors to the Madison County Project Homeless event Jan. 24 at River of Life Church in Alton. AMH was one of many agencies providing services to the homeless population of Madison County. In addition to the flu shots, Amy and fellow parish nurses Eileen Cheatham and Cathie Ketterer provided free blood pressure checks. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending