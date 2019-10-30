EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County officials approved the proposed $140 million budget on Tuesday for the upcoming fiscal year.

“Taxpayers should see Madison County’s portion of their tax bill decrease this upcoming year,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “It’s good news for people.”

The Finance and Government Operations Committee approved the fiscal year 2020 budget of $140.2 million and the property tax levy of $30.8 million.

The county’s budget is funded through property taxes, sales taxes, grants, fees and revenues from services the county provides. The budget consists of the general fund, special revenue funds, capital projects and enterprise fund.

Prenzler said the general fund rate would be going down. The general fund makes up about one-third of the county’s total tax levy.

“For the past three years we’ve managed to reduce the rate and keep the tax levy flat,” he said. “The levy is the amount we request from property taxes.”

Prenzler said the highlights for the proposed general fund budget include additional personnel for court security, probation, courthouse library, public defender and information technology security. The Sheriff’s Department is also getting new guns, both rifles and pistols with holsters, gas masks and radios.

County Administrator Doug Hulme said not all the added positions would be paid for with the general fund monies, but through a state reimbursement and special fund revenues.

“The state is covering 67 percent of the probation position and the law library clerk will be covered by fees,” Hulme said.

Finance Committee Chair Don Moore commended the Administration and the Auditors office for their hard work in putting together the proposed budget.

The budget must be posted 15 days prior to the County Board’s approval, which will be Nov. 20. The new budget year starts Dec. 1.

Visit www.co.madison.il.us to view a copy of the proposed budget.

“The budget reflects all that the county does for residents but it can be difficult to get your arms around it,” Prenzler said. “We are continuing to achieve our goals — providing more for less and lowering property taxes.”

