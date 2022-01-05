EDWARDSVILLE/ALTON - Madison County posted its highest transmission rate in a day on Jan. 4, 2022, with 737 confirmed new COVID-19 cases. The previous high was on November 20, 2021, with 633 new cases. The transmission rate in Madison County is now considered “high,” which has sparked changes in schools, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

On Jan. 4, 2022, the seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases in Madison County was 421 cases a day. The seven-day test positivity rate is 14.01 percent as of January 4, according to the Madison County Health Department Website. There have been 49,922 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County since the start of the pandemic and 653 deaths. The most recent COVID-19-related death was a female in her 70s.

Several athletic teams have reported a high level of COVID-19 transmission and some teams have had to postpone games.

Edwardsville High School played a girls varsity-only basketball game last night against East St. Louis because of COVID-19 issues and Alton High School’s girls' basketball team has canceled games this week and next for the COVID-19 pause.

“Our girls' basketball team is in a COVID-19 pause and we are working our way through it,” Alton High Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said. “We are hoping to get our team back in action as soon as we can. This pandemic continues to throw up roadblocks each and every day. We constantly have to make adjustments.”

Alton girls games for next week including one key one Thursday at Edwardsville have been postponed.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

Madison County’s positivity rate is 23.81 percent on the IDPH website for January 4, 2022. The Macoupin County positivity rate stands at 17.99 percent, Greene County is at 16.54 percent, Calhoun County at 16.22 percent, Jersey is at 14.09 percent.

