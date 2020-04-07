Madison County positive COVID-19 cases moved to 66 Tuesday with its first death and Macoupin and Jersey counties also increased positive coronavirus cases.

Macoupin County stands at eight positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and Jersey has four cases. Calhoun County has one case and St. Clair County has 109 cases with four deaths.

An 86-year-old woman died in Madison County with COVID-19 complications, the Madison County coroner said.

