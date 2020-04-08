Madison County's positive COVID-19 cases increased by 16 cases to 82 total in the information released Wednesday afternoon by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the highest spike in one day yet. Madison County's positive coronavirus cases stood at 66 on Tuesday afternoon.

There has been one death from COVID-19 in Madison County to date - an 86-year-old woman.

Macoupin County positive COVID-19 cases also continued to rise with a two-case spike from eight on Tuesday to 10 on Wednesday afternoon. Jersey now has five positive coronavirus cases, compared to four on Tuesday. Calhoun has one positive COVID-19 case and Greene County still has not had a positive case.

St. Clair County jumped 18 to 127 positive coronavirus cases from 109 the day before.

Illinois has 15,078 positive cases total as of Wednesday afternoon and 462 deaths related to COVID-19.

