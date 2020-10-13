COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville Police Department Fraternal Order of Police #103 join Alton Police Department, Edwardsville Police Department, Granite City Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office police unions in endorsing Crystal Uhe for Madison County State’s Attorney in the upcoming election in November.

Uhe’s endorsements from the five largest police departments in Madison County account for the support of the law enforcement that protects roughly 70% of Madison County. Additionally, she is endorsed by Sheriff John Lakin, Chief Ken Rozell (Granite City) and recently retired Chief Jason Simmons (Alton).

Article continues after sponsor message

In their endorsement letter, the organization stated “Crystal has long been a strong ally to law enforcement in the city of Collinsville during her years of hard work and dedication in the courtroom and as an educator of law enforcement. We in the Collinsville F.O.P wish Crystal the best of luck in the upcoming election and look forward to working with her in the future.”

Both candidates for State’s Attorney were invited to address the members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #103, which is comprised of the non-administrative sworn members of the Collinsville Police Department at their September 29, 2020 meeting. Both candidates spoke of their qualifications and visions for the future of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Following the meeting, a full departmental vote was held. The members voted “overwhelmingly” to officially endorse Uhe as the next Chief Law Enforcement Officer for the county.

Uhe has led the prosecution in such notable Collinsville cases as Steven Williams (convicted of multiple counts of aggravated battery to a 14-month-old child), Patrick Wilson (attempt murder during an armed robbery at a convenience store) and the First Degree Murder cases of Eva Heisch, Jesse Werley and Robert Beckman.

“I am honored that the men and women in our law enforcement community have chosen me to be their next Madison County State’s Attorney. These law enforcement officers deserve to have a leader with actual experience prosecuting criminal cases here in Madison County. Together we have fought to keep our communities safe. Working together we will continue to keep Madison County a great place to live and work.”

More like this: