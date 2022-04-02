COLLINSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement are investigating the deaths of two females outside a residence in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road on Saturday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that at 10:26 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, the office, along with the Collinsville Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of McDonough Lake Road, in reference to a 911 call where it sounded like a possible disturbance.

"Upon arrival, officers found the deceased bodies of two females outside this residence," Jeff Connor, Chief Deputy of the Madison County Sheriff's Office said. "Both females appeared to be victims of a possible homicide. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office took over the scene and after clearing the scene with the assistance of Collinsville and State Police officers, it was determined the suspect had fled. The scene is currently being processed by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Coroner, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services."

Connor continued and said: "A possible suspect was later identified and a regional broadcast was made to help locate the suspect. This afternoon, the suspect was observed by the Illinois State Police at a location several miles North of Madison County and he was taken into custody. At this time we will not be releasing any further information, but tomorrow afternoon we hope to have a press conference at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 405 Randle Street, Edwardsville. Details of the press conference will be sent out tomorrow."

