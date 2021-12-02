EDWARDSVILLE — Officials are set to approve resolutions starting this month to spend $19.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for infrastructure, storm water, cybersecurity, pandemic response and law enforcement projects in Madison County.

County officials selected 17 projects, totaling $19,343,275, for the second round of the $25.5 million of ARPA funding the county received in May from the U.S. Department of Treasury. The funding was the first half of $51 million the county is receiving, with the second half set to arrive in 2022.

“The county is using these funds for projects it otherwise would not be able to do,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “We didn’t anticipate receiving this money and now our task is to spend it legally and responsibly.”

In June, the county spent its first ARPA funds to improve its cybersecurity systems.

“Cybersecurity is important,” Prenzler said. “Earlier this year, we saw ransomware attacks on the City of Alton and St. Clair County. Now it’s happened at Lewis and Clark Community College.”

The list of projects includes:

Category

Project

Cost

Cybersecurity

County Board room audio-video equipment to allow for in-person, virtual or hybrid meetings

$125,000

Infrastructure

New HVAC system for Juvenile Detention Center

$150,000

New boilers, new generators for Administration Building

$500,000

A/C for courthouse atrium

$300,000

New courthouse generator

$250,000

New air handlers Criminal Justice Center

Article continues after sponsor message

$150,000

Law Enforcement

Construction of new intake area and sally port at jail

$1.2 million

Law Enforcement

HVAC HEPA filtration UV-C systems at jail

$150,000

Pandemic response

Coroner equipment

$106,322

Sewer

Bethalto Interceptor

$8.5 million

Storm Water

Long Lake to Horseshoe Lake

$7.2 million

Drinking Water

Grants to rural water districts

$700,000

“The county picked projects that met ARPA’s funding guidelines and had the greatest impact,” Prenzler said.

County Administrator Dave Tanzyus presented the list during a special county board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

“We took our time in gathering input on what projects would be best for the county and our communities,” Tanzyus said.

More like this: