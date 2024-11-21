EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Police Officer Isom Thomas Gillham is finally receiving recognition after being killed in the line of duty in 1852.

During the Madison County Board’s regular meeting on Nov. 20, 2024, Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor shared information about Gillham, one of the first police officers to be killed in the line of duty in Madison County. Connor explained that Gillham will be recognized on the Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial that they are currently working to build at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve recently been working to create a new Fallen Officer Memorial in front of the Sheriff’s Office, and in that process, we’ve been doing some research, locating a Madison County Sheriff Constable we found out that had been killed in the line of duty that was not recognized,” Connor said. “And what we found out is that on Dec. 11, 1852, we found the deputy that was killed in the line of duty in Madison County.”

Gillham was the grandson of the first sheriff of Madison County, Isom Gillham. He was born in 1830 and grew up in the Madison County area.

On Dec. 11, 1852, Gillham went to John Wilkinson’s residence to serve an arrest warrant. Wilkinson was wanted for assault. Gillham and his uncle JJ attempted to serve the warrant, but Wilkinson fled the scene.

“These two gentlemen jumped on their horses, their mustangs, and they took chase, going through the fields, attempting to circle around this Wilkinson character,” Connor said. “They caught up with him, but Wilkinson pulled out a shotgun and shot Constable Gillham in the chest one time and continued to flee.”

JJ stayed with Gillham for ten minutes until Gillham passed away. The Gillham family offered a $500 reward for Wilkinson’s capture, and he was eventually found and arrested.

Gillham is buried in the Upper Alton Cemetery, and he has never had a gravestone. However, Connor noted that he will be included on the Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial.

Madison County Deputy Jason Thatcher also sent information to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C. Gillham’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall during a memorial service on May 13, 2025, at a candlelight vigil held during National Police Week.

More information about the Madison County Fallen Officer Memorial will be available soon.

