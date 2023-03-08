EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County offers a free program to help reduce litter and maintain cleanliness throughout its communities.

The county’s Building and Zoning Department is offering residents a free resource tool kit, which includes trash bags, reflective vests, gloves and litter grabbers to go out and pick up trash.

"We are focused on ways to reduce the amount of litter in the county and this resource helps battle that problem,” Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said. "Providing free resources for residents can impact change."

Doucleff said since the inception of the program — Clean Communities — two years ago, residents picked up more than 3,300 tool kits to tackle the litter in their communities. He said the county regularly receives complaints about litter along the county’s roads and ditches.

“We have made trash pickup a priority,” he said. “It’s not always easy, but this is something we did for those who want to go out and pick up trash themselves.”

Doucleff said his department county offers the free tool kits so residents do not have to buy materials themselves. The tool kits are available for individual households, small groups, and even larger scheduled clean-ups and organization

To request a tool kit volunteers are asked to fill out an online form to request the number of tool kits needed. Visit www.madisoncountybz.com or call (618) 296-4468 for questions or more information about the program.

Volunteers can pick up their resource tool kit at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Suite 254, Edwardsville.

“We want to keep our streets, roads and highways clean,” Doucleff said. “It’s not always easy, especially with two landfills in the county. However, we will keep working to find solutions when residents do complain about the trash.”

