EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is announced it will be awarding $25,000 in funding for its new Clean Communities Litter Grant program.

“We wanted to do something to get people more involved in helping to keep their communities clean,” Chairman Chris Slusser said. “For the past five years we’ve offered citizens litter kits to assist in keeping communities clean and this grant opportunity is the next step.”

Slusser said Building and Zoning is overseeing the new grant program, which is promoting environmental stewardship, engaging residents in cleanup efforts and fostering pride in shared public spaces.

Building and Zoning Administrator Chris Doucleff said the grant will provide funding up to $2,500 in matching funds.

“This is a 100 percent match grant,” Doucleff said.

He said the grant is intended to provide financial assistance and support for municipalities, townships, park districts and partners that help combat litter in their area.

Only 10 applicants will be accepted annually for the maximum $25,000 in funding.

Since the Clean Communities program started in 2020, individuals and groups have participated in helping clear trash and debris from the county.

“We’ve seen this program grow since it first started,” Doucleff said. “The plan was and still is to build a county-wide team of action-oriented individuals who take pride in the health and well-being of their communities.”

For anyone interested in applying, applicants can look at the list of possible expenditures, which includes supplies and equipment, disposal services, volunteer support and incentives, promotion and public engagement and project management and logistics. More detailed information can be found on the last page of the application packet online at www.madisoncountyil.gov.

The deadline to apply is Friday, March 21.

