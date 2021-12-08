EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County announced Wednesday that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their water and wastewater.

“The one-time assistance program is designed for families who face having their water disconnected, who have already been disconnected or have past-due balances of more than $250 for their water and wastewater services combined,” Madison County Community Development Chief Deputy Administrator Chris Otto said.

Otto said MCCD will be administering the Household Water Assistance Program in Madison County. The program started Dec. 1 for all income-eligible households.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through May 31, 2022, on the same application as Energy Assistance (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) for Program Year 2022. Benefits are only available once for water and once for wastewater/sewer, per household, from Dec. 1, through Aug. 31, 2023 or as funds are available.

Households in need are encouraged to apply on their Energy Assistance application.

Households must be at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level to receive a benefit from the Energy Assistance (LIHEAP and PIPP) and Water Assistance (LIHWAP) Programs.

The water assistance program is categorically eligible with LIHEAP and PIPP so if an applicant qualifies for energy assistance an applicant automatically qualifies for LIHWAP.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 8, there will be an option to accept a one-time payment to your water and wastewater utility providers. The 30-day income guidelines for energy assistance are based on federal poverty guidelines, state median income and the number of persons living in the household. The guidelines are as follows:

Size of Household Gross Income for 30 says Prior to Application Date 1 $2,147 2 $2,903 3 $3,660 4 $4.417 5 $5,173 6 $5,930 7 $6,590 8 $6,737 9 $6,883

LIHWAP provides one-time benefits to income eligible homeowners and renters to help with water and wastewater bills, reconnection of water service, as well as water bill arrearages.

Persons wishing to apply should contact the nearest Outreach Site in their area for an appointment.

Outreach Site Article continues after sponsor message Phone Number Veterans Assistant Commission (618) 296-4554 Granite City Housing Authority (618) 876-4232 Madison County Urban League (Alton) (618) 463-1906 Madison County Urban League (Madison) (618) 877-8860 Chouteau Township (618) 931-0360 Collinsville Township (618) 344-1290 Edwardsville Township (618) 656-0292 Ft. Russell Township (618) 377-5660 Jarvis Township (618) 667-2560 Highland Area Christian Ministry (618) 654-9295 Olive Township (618) 637-2630 Senior Services Plus (seniors 60+) (618) 465-3298 Venice Township (618) 452-1121 Glen Ed Pantry (618) 656-7506

.

In addition to applying for LIHEAP, which requires proof of gross income from all household members for the prior 30-day period beginning with the date of application and proof of Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) for all household members, at least one household member must be a US citizen.

Water assistance also requires a copy of a current water and wastewater (sewer) bill and proof that water and wastewater are included in the rent and that the tenant is responsible for the water services.

For outreach locations and schedules, and for information on what documents are needed to apply and different ways to submit your application call Madison County Community Development at (618) 296-6485.

More like this: