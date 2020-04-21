EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County moved past the 200 positive COVID-19 cases from Monday to Tuesday with an additional 28 cases from Monday's 188 total for 216 confirmed cases. Madison County has 9 total deaths because of COVID-19.

St. Clair County now has 289 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

Macoupin County has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases, while Jersey now has 10 cases and Greene and Calhoun have only one positive case.

Edwardsville leads the individual cities in positive COVID-19 cases with 51, followed by Alton with 35 and Granite City with 34. Collinsville and Troy have 17 positive COVID-19 cases, Madison has 9, East Alton and Godfrey have 8, Troy and Bethalto have 7 each.

Statewide, there are 33,059 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,468 deaths.

Madison County changes its COVID-19 numbers every day at 3:30 p.m.

