EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced daily lane restrictions and ramp closures will be encountered at the Illinois 143 and I-55 interchange near Edwardsville beginning Monday, November 3 through Friday, November 7, weather permitting. Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. the northbound I-55 exit ramp to IL 143 (Exit 23) will be closed. The left turn lane from IL 143 to the northbound I-55 entrance ramp will also be closed during these hours. See attached map.

Variable message signs and detours will be established to help direct travelers around the closure. The detours will include:

IL 143, IL 4, and IL 140 for EB IL 143 travelers to access NB I-55.

NB I-55, IL 140, and SB I-55 for NB I-55 travelers to access IL 143.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on the social media platform X at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

