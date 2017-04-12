

EDWARDSVILLE - Several area girls and boys participated in the first Madison County Junior Open tennis tourney on Saturday at Edwardsville High School.

The Madison County Junior Open was presented by Meyer/Jensen, P.C. The tourney was sponsored by Mississippi River Games.

Former EHS and SIUE tennis star Jack Desse was tournament director.

Article continues after sponsor message

Edwardsville's Abby Cimarolli defeated Alton’s Hannah Macias in the overall girls singles title match with an 8-3 win.

Roxana's Sara Kreutzrager and Haley Milazzo combined to win the girls 16 doubles championship over Roxana’s Lauren Gegan-Abby Gegen. Edwardsville’s Jesse Hattrup defeated Edwardsville’s Ben Blake for the boys’ 14 singles crown.

Desse said about 20 girls and boys participated in the tourney.

“This is a good tournament and first year we have done it and good to get the kids out playing a bunch of matches and bunch of sets,” Desse added.