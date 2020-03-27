Madison County Jail Suspends Onsite Visits, IC Solutions Offers Virtual Replacement
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Jail has suspended onsite visiting because of the coronavirus.
"In accordance with the Illinois Governor’s Executive Order, prohibiting all non-essential travel, the Madison County Jail has suspended on-site visitation of inmates," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Virtual visits can be held through IC Solutions. Each inmate is being provided two free visits a week. This suspension will be upheld until further notice."
To set up an account with IC Solutions go to:
