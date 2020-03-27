Madison County Jail Suspends Onsite Visits, IC Solutions Offers Virtual Replacement Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Jail has suspended onsite visiting because of the coronavirus. "In accordance with the Illinois Governor’s Executive Order, prohibiting all non-essential travel, the Madison County Jail has suspended on-site visitation of inmates," the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Virtual visits can be held through IC Solutions. Each inmate is being provided two free visits a week. This suspension will be upheld until further notice." Article continues after sponsor message To set up an account with IC Solutions go to: www.icsolutions.com More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft. Teresa Reiniger, Mother's Unique, and More! Trending