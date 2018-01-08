EDWARDSVILLE — The public is invited once again to give input on the future of unincorporated Madison County.

A second round of open houses will take place later this month as the county prepares to update its Comprehensive Plan.

"As part of the update, the public was invited to attend open houses and take an online survey throughout the month of September,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “This is the first time in 17 years the county had updated its Comprehensive Plan for the unincorporated areas.”

Planning and Development is creating a plan based on the county’s different areas and the best use for the land.

Prenzler wants the public to know that a Comprehensive Plan is not zoning, but rather helps guide the physical development of the county.

"The zoning ordinances are the law," he said. “Zoning is the criteria used to determine building heights, setbacks, lot sizes, etc. Zoning is enforceable and the Comprehensive Plan isn’t.”

Planning and Development Administrator Matt A. Brandmeyer said the purpose of the Comprehensive Plan is to serve as a decision-making tool for the County Board, the Planning Commission and county departments.

“The plan acts as the official land-use guide for unincorporated Madison County,” Brandmeyer said. “It will be used to assist with future growth and act as the policy basis for zoning and land development decisions. It establishes a logical plan for transportation, infrastructure and economic development policies that will influence public and private-decision making.”

Madison County began using a comprehensive plan in 1969. Its current plan was established in 2000 and includes elements that cover agricultural, residential and economic development, open space/recreation areas, transportation, water, sewer, and storm water systems and floodplain uses.

"The Comprehensive Plan brings everything together,” Brandmeyer said.

The public is invited to attend the open houses and have an opportunity to review existing conditions, talk to the planning team and share their thoughts on the future needs and visions for unincorporated Madison County.

The informal meetings will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. The material and information presented to the public will be the same at each of the three meetings.

Open house dates and locations are:

Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Bethalto Village Hall, 213 N. Prairie St., Bethalto

Wednesday, Jan. 17 at Collinsville City Hall, 125 S. Center St., Collinsville

Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Troy Village Hall, 116 E. Market St., Troy

A link to the online survey, is available on the project website, www.OurFutureMadisonCounty.com.

Previous meetings were held in Edwardsville, Maryville and Highland.

Visit www.OurFutureMadisonCounty.com or contact planning@co.madison.il.us for more information.

