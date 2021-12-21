EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County is selling 15.41 acres of property along Illinois Route 159 near Edwardsville Crossing Shopping Center and will accept sealed bids through mid-February.

“The county is putting the property out for bid,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Bids will be accepted online through Feb. 14. We are advertising it regionally and being as transparent in the process in hopes of getting as many bids as we can.”

Prenzler said that by selling the land, the county would no longer have to maintain it, saving taxpayers money. The average annual cost to maintain the property is around $16,000.

The acreage being sold is located at the northeast corner of the intersection of Plum Street (Route 159) and Governor’s Parkway, in Edwardsville. The site is within the City of Edwardsville’s corporate boundaries and is subject to its ordinances, including all building codes and land use regulations.

The county hired Collier Appraisers, Ltd. Of Collinsville to appraise the property. The appraisal reflects the property's current market value as of Sept. 13 and the information will be included in the bid packet.

The property will be sold “as is” and there will be $50,000 in earnest monies required to be paid by the party awarded the bid. All interested parties can download a bid packet online at https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/purchasing/index.php.

Sealed bids will be received until 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 14 then publicly opened and read aloud at 2:15 p.m. in the County Board Committee Room, located on the first level of the Administration Building in Suite 145.

For additional information bidders should contact Madison County Administrative Services Purchasing Director Linda Ogden at (618) 296-4219.

The land was originally part of the site of the county’s tuberculosis sanitarium. In 2003, the county sold the Edwardsville property along Troy Road to make way for the Edwardsville Crossing development.

Prenzler said the value of the property has increased through the years and is a prime location for development due to adjacent property’s economic growth.

