EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department said the male person of interest in a recent vehicle burglary case has been identified through Facebook, but the investigation is ongoing.

The vehicle burglary occurred sometime in the evening hours on Monday, Aug. 15, or early morning of Aug. 16, in the Meadowbrook area, near Bethalto.

Capt. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department said no charge or arrest has yet been made in the case.

The male person of interest in the case was identified shortly after the Madison County Sheriff's Department sought help in confirming the man's identity through a post on Facebook.

Dixon said when charges occur in the case, press information would be released at that time. He thanked the public for their help after the Facebook posting.

Dixon said anyone with more information about the incident should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division at (618) 692-0871. Anonymous information can be called in to the Sheriff’s Department Anonymous Tip Line at (618) 296-3000.

